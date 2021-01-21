South Bend political scientist available to comment on Buttigieg confirmation hearing

President Biden's is nominee for transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, is testifying in a Senate confirmation hearing today. If confirmed, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate could play a pivital role in inacting key policies for the administration, including inequality and climate change.

Elizabeth Bennion, professor of political science at Indiana University South Bend, is available to comment on the Buttigieg's role in the Biden administration, what we can expect from his time as mayor of South Bend and what may be in his political future.