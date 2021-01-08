Statement by AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine, PhD, on the Mob Attack on the U.S. Capitol

The American Educational Research Association is horrified by this attack on our democracy; the violence wrought to the heart and soul of all humanity; and the unconscionable acts that threaten the safety of our elected officials, their staffs, and law enforcement and Capitol building workers. We need to say and mean "never again," as we come to grips with the endless manipulation of truth, the undermining of civil society, and the direct assault on all those committed to a country of freedom and dignity for all. May our next generation learn from this event, may our educational institutions and programs be up to the task, and may we together eradicate the cause of such acts of terrorism and hate in our nation.

###

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.