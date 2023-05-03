Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of diagnostic and supplemental imaging legislation, which is a critical form of screening for some high-risk individuals and an important step in determining the need for a biopsy to rule out or confirm breast cancer. The legislation has been approved by the Maryland General Assembly and Senate and signed into law by Governor Wes Moore.

“We thank the Maryland legislature and Governor Moore for eliminating a key financial barrier to care so that anyone with a state-regulated health plan can now receive medically necessary diagnostic and supplemental imaging without any out-of-pocket expenses,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“We are grateful for Senator Pamela Beidle, Delegate Sample – Hughes and the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, who championed this bill and made it easier for people of color to get the breast care they need. In the U.S., Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer and breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among Latina women. Diagnostic and supplemental imaging is an essential tool for diagnosing breast cancer earlier when outcomes are significantly better. We can now better support at-risk communities because this bill has been signed into law.”