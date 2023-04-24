Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of diagnostic and supplemental imaging legislation. Diagnostic and supplemental imaging is a critical form of breast cancer screening for some high-risk individuals and an important step in determining the need for a biopsy to rule out or confirm breast cancer. The legislation has been approved by the Montana legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte:

“We thank lawmakers in Montana and Governor Gianforte for eliminating barriers to care so that people with state-regulated health plans can now receive medically necessary diagnostic and supplemental imaging without any out-of-pocket expenses,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“Many people in Montana require diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging every year, yet many forego them because of the cost. Not anymore. This life-saving legislation means Montanans can now receive the breast imaging they require, leading to an earlier breast cancer diagnosis and often better health outcomes.

“Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”