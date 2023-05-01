Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of metastatic step therapy legislation, which prohibits the use of step therapy requirements for metastatic cancer patients. These requirements include forcing a patient to first try a health plan preferred drug, have that drug fail them – meaning the treatment didn’t work for the patient – before they can use the treatment their provider first prescribed. Step therapy is a tool health plans use in an attempt to control costs; despite the potential impact it might have on a patient’s treatment and health outcomes.

The legislation has been approved by the Oklahoma legislature and signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt:

“We thank the lawmakers in Oklahoma and Governor Stitt for eliminating a key barrier to care so that metastatic breast cancer patients with state-regulated health plans can receive the therapies they require for the treatment of their cancer without burdensome insurance protocols and red tape,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“Oklahomans should not be forced to ’fail first’ on a treatment. They should be able to start on the best treatment for their disease right away. .

“Susan G. Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”

