Unprecedented heat waves, record droughts, and severe weather events. Here are some of the latest articles posted in the Climate Science news channel on Newswise.

Climate research:

California’s Trees Are Dying, and Might Not Be Coming Back

Coastal Glacier Retreat Linked to Climate Change

Ancient South American dust helps reveal new clues about the future of the Earth's climate, researchers say

Evolving to Outpace Climate Change, Tiny Marine Animal Provides New Evidence of Long-Theorized Genetic Mechanism

As Globe Warms, Infected Pines Starve and Disease-Causing Fungi Thrive

As temperatures rise, tropical glaciers feel same impact as poles

Environmental Stability on Earth Allowed Marine Biodiversity to Flourish

Research Links National-Level Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Warming and Resulting Economic Damage

 

 Climate expert commentary:

Atlantic/Chesapeake Geography Expert Available to Discuss Implications of Potential Massive Sea Level Rise

Repealing the Clean Power Plan Would Be Irresponsible: ATS

An Inconvenient Hurricane Season

Latest Discovery Out of Lake Mead Highlights Unprecedented Water Levels Amid Megadrought

Supreme Court’s decision to limit EPA oversight of CO2 emissions ‘a thinly veiled attempt to protect the coal industry,’ Notre Dame expert says

Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling Puts Human Health and Ecology at Risk

 

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Agriculture Allergies Aviation and Aeronautics Birds Business Ethics Cardiovascular Health Cell Biology Chemistry Children's Health Climate Science Clinical Trials Cognition and Learning Complementary Medicine Dermatology Diabetes Drug Resistance Economics Education Energy Engineering Environmental Health Environmental Science Ethics and Research Methods Evolution and Darwin Family and Parenting Food and Water Safety Food Science Fusion Geology Government/Law Green Tech Health Disparities Healthcare History In the Home In the Workplace Internet Trends Marine Science Materials Science Media and Journalism Medical Tourism Men's Health Mental Health Meteorology Microbiome Military Health Nature Nuclear Physics Nuclear Power Paleontology Particle Physics Patient Safety Personalized Medicine Physics Plants Pollution Poverty Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Race and Ethnicity Regenerative Medicine Religion Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Robotics Rural Issues Seniors Sleep Social Media Sports Medicine Spring Summer Supercomputing Travel and Transportation Veterinary Medicine Wall Street Wildlife Women's Health Drought Earthquakes Floods Heat Waves Hurricanes Immigration Influenza International Law Internet Policy National Infrastructure Natural Disasters Oil Spills Terrorism/Homeland Security Tornadoes Tsunami U.S. Politics Volcanoes West Nile Virus Wildfires Zika Virus
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY