Climate research:
California’s Trees Are Dying, and Might Not Be Coming Back
Coastal Glacier Retreat Linked to Climate Change
Ancient South American dust helps reveal new clues about the future of the Earth's climate, researchers say
Evolving to Outpace Climate Change, Tiny Marine Animal Provides New Evidence of Long-Theorized Genetic Mechanism
As Globe Warms, Infected Pines Starve and Disease-Causing Fungi Thrive
As temperatures rise, tropical glaciers feel same impact as poles
Environmental Stability on Earth Allowed Marine Biodiversity to Flourish
Research Links National-Level Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Warming and Resulting Economic Damage
Climate expert commentary:
Atlantic/Chesapeake Geography Expert Available to Discuss Implications of Potential Massive Sea Level Rise
Repealing the Clean Power Plan Would Be Irresponsible: ATS
An Inconvenient Hurricane Season
Latest Discovery Out of Lake Mead Highlights Unprecedented Water Levels Amid Megadrought
Supreme Court’s decision to limit EPA oversight of CO2 emissions ‘a thinly veiled attempt to protect the coal industry,’ Notre Dame expert says
Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling Puts Human Health and Ecology at Risk