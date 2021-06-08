Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

It's been seven months since Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, yet the Donald Trump-led "Stop The Steal" campaign has not subsided.

Polls show a growing majority of Republicans believe the lie that the 2020 election was rigged to get President Biden the win, and candidates who openly embrace the idea that Trump was robbed are planning to run for office.

David Redlawsk, chair of the University of Delaware's Department of Political Science and International Relations, can talk about how doubts regarding election integrity could impact both the mid-term elections in 2022 and the general election in 2024.