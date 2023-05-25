Newswise — A recent study has discovered that the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA) expanded the voting rights of a fresh segment in the southern United States, resulting in increased racial presence within municipal administrations.

According to the study authors, the VRA abolished literacy exams and various barriers that hindered the registration of Black voters, resulting in an immediate surge in Black participation.

In the Journal of Political Economy, a newly published paper by Professor Giovanni Facchini and Professor Cecilia Testa from the University of Nottingham, along with Dr. Andrea Bernini from the University of Oxford, delved into the consequences of the VRA.

In their paper titled "Race, Representation, and Local Governments in the US South: The Effect of the Voting Rights Act," the scholars delve into the manner in which the act facilitated the election of Black politicians to governmental positions in the subsequent years.

During that era, prominent civil rights figures such as Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned that the VRA would pave the way for greater Black representation in elected positions. However, the authors note that the efficacy of the VRA has been called into question due to the perceived sluggish progress in the rise of Black lawmakers in state and federal governments. In order to assess the effectiveness of the VRA, Bernini, Facchini, and Testa conducted a comprehensive study investigating its influence on the racial makeup of local governments throughout the US South over a span of two decades.

Professor Cecilia Testa, who holds expertise in Political Economy, expressed that the under-representation of minorities in politics is a concern. She highlighted the significance of diverse elected politicians, as their "group identity" impacts policies, serves as role models, and influences stereotypes.

"In various countries, robust corrective measures have been implemented to enhance the representation of marginalized groups, such as the reservation of seats for minorities and the implementation of gender quotas. In the United States, where the matter of minority representation has been and continues to be central, a distinct approach has been adopted, relying on courts to uphold the anti-discriminatory provisions outlined in the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In order to comprehend the timing, extent, and manner in which one of the most significant civil rights laws in US history, the Voting Rights Act, contributed to the advancement of Black individuals holding elected offices, we embarked on the initial comprehensive evaluation of its influence on racial representation across all local governments in the US South from 1962 to 1980.

Through the collection and analysis of data pertaining to the participation of African Americans in county governments, school district boards, and municipal governing bodies within the eleven former Confederate states during the period from 1962 to 1980, the study demonstrates that the implementation of the Voting Rights Act played a pivotal role in enhancing racial equity within local governments.

Professor Testa further commented, "Race continues to be one of the most contentious topics in American politics. The coverage provisions of the Voting Rights Act remained in effect until 2013. Since their removal, civil rights organizations have documented a rise in potentially discriminatory election practices."

"This research demonstrates that empowering minority communities can result in significant policy transformations. Prior to the enactment of the Voting Rights Act, Black communities in the southern United States endured persistent underinvestment in essential local infrastructure. However, once African Americans attained representation in local governments, there was an observable increase in spending on public infrastructure. This serves as a tangible example of the improvements that can occur following the election of Black lawmakers."

More information is available here.