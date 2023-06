Newswise — In a review of 242 incidents where a victim was killed by an off-duty police officer between 2013 and 2021, a Yale School of Medicine-led team finds nearly 40% of the victims were Black men. White men (25.2%) and Hispanic men (11.2%) were the second- and third-most common victims.

Researchers say off-duty police officers often escalated situations within their own social networks, and officers were often impaired during the violent episodes.