WHAT: Yesterday, President Biden announced alongside the executive directors of the two largest ports in the United States (and the world), Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, that they would begin operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to alleviate global supply chain bottleneck. This is in hopes of improving backups before the holiday season.

The global supply chain crisis is due in part by the global coronavirus pandemic as sales of goods jumped amid worker shortages and transportation hub slowdowns. The vast network of ports, container vessels and trucking companies that move goods around the world are badly congested due to a rapid rebound in demand for goods.

American University’s Kogod School of Business has various experts with backgrounds in supply chain management, business intelligence, blockchain and data analysis, and logistics, who are available to provide commentary, solutions, and insights on the global supply chain crisis.

WHEN: October 14, 2021 – ongoing

WHO: American University’s Kogod School of Business experts who are available to comment include:

Itir Karaesmen Aydin , Associate Professor, Information Technology & Analytics. Her expertise is in operations management and data analytics. She researches supply chain management of perishable goods, including vaccines.

