Expert Pitch

Supply chain expert available to discuss Biden’s order to strengthen critical U.S. supply chains

Northern Arizona University
26-Feb-2021 2:25 PM EST, by Northern Arizona University
favorite_border

A leading expert on supply chains is available to discuss President Joe Biden’s executive order to create more resilient and secure supply chains for critical and essential goods in the United States.

“The private sector’s ability to rapidly adapt supply chains on the fly ‘right of bang’ during a crisis is a key to the system’s resilience and must not be compromised by government regulation. That would be a serious mistake,” data scientist Benjamin Ruddell said. “The private sector in the U.S. did an amazing job in 2020 adapting to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Where we badly need government regulation of supply chains is to ensure that the ‘left of bang’ supply chain structure is prepared with the right structure to successfully adapt during a crisis. You need to build a diverse and self-sufficient supply chain before the crisis, not during the crisis. The government’s role is to set policy standards and enforce action, but I believe that the private sector is better equipped than the government to determine how to achieve the policy goals in practice.”

Ruddell is the director of the $4 million national FEWSION project funded by the National Science Foundation and located at Northern Arizona University. FEWSION has built the first complete quantitative and qualitative description with correlating maps of the U.S. food, energy and water system supply chain (the FEW Nexus), so every citizen and policymaker can see from where their food, water, fuel and a total of 46 different commodities come. Ruddell is a professor and director of the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems at NAU and has led research projects funded by NASA, USDA, USGS, the Department of Defense, private foundations and several U.S. cities. NAU is known for its top scientific research programs.

Expert: Benjamin Ruddell

Talking points

  • COVID-19 and the Texas power outage remind us that risks are not worth taking in our critical supply chains. It’s not worth it; a small, short-term cost saving is quickly forgotten when Americans start dying. Critical supply chains include basic telecommunications, medical, energy, food, water and defense goods and services. However, most supply chains are not critical and should not be regulated as such. For example, I don’t believe Facebook, T-shirts, restaurants or the entertainment industry are critical. These things are important, but not urgently required to sustain life during a crisis.
  • We need to ensure that our critical supply chains are both self-sufficiently sourced from friendly suppliers within the United States and its close allies, and sufficiently resilient, meaning there are adequate stockpiles, inventory and a diversity of suppliers. 
  • Domestic and close-ally suppliers can be relied upon to prioritize U.S. needs during a crisis. It is important, however, that those suppliers themselves source from friendly suppliers, all the way up the chain—not just at the first level. Supply chain engineering must inform the details on policy, because the details matter. But, as a rule of thumb, it is essential that at least 50 percent of suppliers for each critical item, and ideally more than 80 percent, are sourced domestically and from friendly nations. More is better; 100 percent is the right goal.
  • To achieve resilient supply chains, the goal is to create options during a crisis. Stockpiles and inventory are a great backup option and have become underused during the just-in-time era. For example, the U.S. stockpile of personal protective medical equipment was badly neglected before the COVID-19 crisis. Another important resilience principle is to maintain a diversity of suppliers and to locate those suppliers in multiple regions and nations. It might be cost-efficient to have just one or two large suppliers, but this is a disaster waiting to happen when one of them becomes unwilling or unable to fulfill their contracts during a crisis. For critical supply chains, we cannot afford to concentrate risk. Supply chains sourced 100 percent from the U.S. are less resilient than those sourced from both U.S. and friendly nation suppliers.
  • The federal government should establish a comprehensive policy on critical supply chain resilience.

Details and clips found here.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Economics Government/Law U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Supply Chain Logistics COVID -19 Power Outage data science FEWSION
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6008
Released: 3-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”
Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment
Released: 3-Jun-2021 10:55 AM EDT
180 million Parler posts show discussion dominated by Trump, conservative topics, conspiracy theories
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Comment
Newswise: The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries
Released: 2-Jun-2021 3:35 PM EDT
The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries
 Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona

Comment
Released: 2-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.
 University of California, Irvine

Comment
Released: 1-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option
 Cornell University

Newswise: Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access
Released: 1-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access
 West Virginia University

Comment
Released: 1-Jun-2021 1:50 PM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Makes Recommendations to Biden Admin.: Implement ‘No Surprises Act’ Equitably Without Improper Advantage to Health Insurers
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) requested the Biden administration include a series of recommendations in its regulations to implement the “No Surprises Act,” the new federal surprise medical bill law, that will be implemented on January 1, 2022. ASA’s recommendations aim to ensure that the law is implemented fairly and equitably without improper benefit to health insurance companies.

Released: 27-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights
 Cornell University

Released: 27-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT
EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft
Cornell University

26-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals
 International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

A novel systematic and independent scenario framework could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6008

Politics Experts on Newswise

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accou...
2021-05-25 12:25:07

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available

...
2021-05-25 10:40:02

One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

...
2021-05-24 19:05:17

Belarusian journalist’s arrest sends message: ‘nobody is safe’

...
2021-05-24 16:40:51

FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed t...
2021-05-20 16:50:33

Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes

...
2021-05-20 12:45:03

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupie...
2021-05-19 15:15:09

Albany Law School Experts Available to Speak on Biden Plan to Improve Legal Aid For the Poor

...
2021-05-18 17:05:49

Biden’s EV pitch gives auto industry a vital boost to all-electric goal

...
2021-05-18 12:15:53

Reopening society pros outweigh risk from those vaccinated and unmasked

...
2021-05-13 15:05:26

Colonial Pipeline hack is latest example of cybersecurity threats to physical infrastructure

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastr...
2021-05-13 15:05:12

Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure

...
2021-05-13 09:00:56

close
4.33229