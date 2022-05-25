A closer connection between families and school districts could help identify troubling behavior in youths before crisis strikes, accordings to an expert in education at Binghamton University, State University of New York.



19 children and two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, leaving parents, school administrators and concerned citizens across the nation looking for ways to prevent future events like this from happening. The incident occurs just 10 days after a deadly shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead, again perpetrated by an 18-year-old.



According to Luann Kida, a closer school/family connection could help address issues facing youths. Kida is the executive director of Binghamton University Community Schools, which support youth, families and neighborhoods within and beyond the doors of the classroom, as well as mental health service initiatives in schools.



“I think, too often, schools and families are disconnected," said Kida. "Sometimes what's happening in the home, the school is not aware of; and what's happening at school, the family is not aware of. And I think by bringing those two voices together, they can start talking about 'What are those trends that you're seeing online? What are those trouble spots?' The school sometimes could bring in resources to help bring some of that forward. Families absolutely have to be a part of this."