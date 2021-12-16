Newswise — When the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) was created 50 years ago, its founders were told it wasn’t a subject worth studying; there were only a handful of women serving in office, so what was there to research? These critics aren’t just wrong in retrospect. They were wrong at the time. To celebrate our 50th anniversary, CAWP is launching an interactive timeline, Shaping History: CAWP Through the Years, which includes both developments at CAWP and in American politics broadly, allowing you to travel through the past five decades as barrier after barrier is torn down, and watch CAWP grow into the premier institution in the country devoted to women’s political engagement while intersecting with and mutually supporting American women as they seized their own political destiny.

Some highlights from the timeline include:

View the full timeline at Shaping History: CAWP Through the Years.

“The world has been remade in the 50 years since our founding. Women have gone from being political outliers, afterthoughts, to taking their place in offices at every level across the country,” said CAWP Director Debbie Walsh. “That trajectory, mirrored in our own growth and evolution, has been astonishing to witness. Still, though, this moment allows for reflection on not just our past but also new horizons. Women are less than one-third of officeholders in every level of office we study. There is so much left to do. We are eager to build upon our unique role in the struggle for women’s political equity and have great hope for what the world will look like in another 50 years.”

An Ongoing Mission

CAWP is nationally recognized as the leading source of scholarly research and current data about women’s political participation in the United States. Its mission is to promote greater knowledge and understanding about the role of women in American politics, enhance women's influence in public life, and expand the diversity of women in politics and government. That mission is ever evolving and continuously expanding.

In 2020, CAWP released the Women Elected Officials Database, the most comprehensive collection of information anywhere in the world about women who have served as elected officials in the United States.

In April 2021, for the first time, CAWP released data that debunked a long-held myth that women are more abundantly represented in local politics than state and federal offices. The data shows that women’s representation in municipal office – mayoral offices and city councils – is similar to their representation at other levels. Women hold less than one-third of seats in every level of office CAWP tracks.

Most recently, CAWP released the third report in its Women, Money, and Politics series, which investigates the participation of women as donors and analyzes the fundraising challenges and opportunities facing women candidates. The report found men outgave women two to one in all state legislative contests.

CAWP is also a leader in creating a future of greater opportunity, visibility, and representation for women in politics, and this work will continue to foster and prepare women to run for office locally and nationally. CAWP’s programs Teach a Girl to Lead®, NEW Leadership®, and Ready to Run® focus on speaking directly to young girls, college students, and women to provide them the tools and resources they need to become effective leaders in the political arena. These programs have collectively prepared thousands of women for increased political engagement.

To learn more about CAWP and its 50th anniversary, visit cawp.rutgers.edu.

About CAWP

The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is nationally recognized as the leading source of scholarly research and current data about women’s political participation in the United States. Its mission is to promote greater knowledge and understanding about the role of women in American politics, enhance women's influence in public life, and expand the diversity of women in politics and government. CAWP’s education and outreach programs translate research findings into action, addressing women’s under-representation in political leadership with effective, intersectional, and imaginative programs serving a variety of audiences. As the world has watched Americans considering female candidates for the nation's highest offices, CAWP’s five decades of analyzing and interpreting women’s participation in American politics have provided a foundation and context for the discussion.