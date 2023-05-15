The Economic Burden of Racial, Ethnic, and Educational Health Inequities in the US

JAMA

Special Communication The Economic Burden of Racial, Ethnic, and Educational Health Inequities in the US Article PDF JAMA

Editorial The US Health Equity Crisis—An Economic Case for a Moral Imperative? Article PDF

JAMA

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2023.5965?guestAccessKey=d0ef4664-62ff-4b6d-a816-c450ebc07a08&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=051623

About The Study: According to two data sources, in 2018, the economic burden of health inequities for racial and ethnic minority populations (American Indian and Alaska Native, Asian, Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander populations) was $421 billion or $451 billion and the economic burden of health inequities for adults without a 4-year college degree was $940 billion or $978 billion. The economic burden of health inequities is unacceptably high and warrants investments in policies and interventions to promote health equity for racial and ethnic minorities and adults with less than a 4-year college degree.

Authors: Darrell J. Gaskin, Ph.D., of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.