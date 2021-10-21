Loran Nordgren is a Professor of Management and Organizations at the Kellogg School of Management. His research considers the basic psychological processes that guide how we think and act. The overarching goal of his work is to advance psychological theory and to use theory-driven insights to develop decision strategies, structured interventions, and policy recommendations that improve decision-making and well-being. Professor Nordgren's research has been published in leading journals such as Science and has been widely discussed in prominent forums such as the New York Times, The Economist, and the Harvard Business Review. In recognition of his work, Professor Nordgren has received the Theoretical Innovation Award in experimental psychology. A former Fulbright Scholar, he teaches MBA and executive level courses on the Science of Leadership. Professor Nordgren has received numerous teaching awards for excellence in the classroom.