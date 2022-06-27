Are you looking for an expert to comment on the unprecedented decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade? Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the U.S. Supreme Court channel on Newswise.

Commentary urgently calls on hospitalists to address inpatients’ contraceptive needs (embargoed until 29-Jun-2022 4:05 AM EDT)

-American College of Physicians (ACP)

Constitutional Law scholar John Vile available to comment on Kennedy v. Bremerton School District decision

-Middle Tennessee State University

GW Law Experts Available to Discuss SCOTUS Decision in Kennedy vs Bremerton

-George Washington University

Sociologists Available to Discuss Roe v. Wade Overturn

-American Sociological Association (ASA)

Roe v. Wade ruling will have huge impact on victims of intimate partner violence, COVID-related setbacks

-University of Delaware

Experts Advisory: Roe vs. Wade Overturned

-University at Albany, State University of New York

Veteran legal expert says SCOTUS abortion ruling will likely lead next to challenges to some marriage, contraception rights

-Case Western Reserve University

EXPERT: SCOTUS Roe decision

-University of Oregon

GW Experts Available to Comment on the Supreme Court Abortion Decision

-George Washington University

Johns Hopkins Legal Expert in Business and Health Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Decision

-Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

WashU Expert: SCOTUS ruling hints at why religious freedom means living with views we don’t like

-Washington University in St. Louis

Experts available to discuss the impacts of the Supreme Court's abortion decision

-Rutgers University-New Brunswick