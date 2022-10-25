Overdose deaths remain a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States. The majority of overdose deaths involve opioids. Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Drugs and drug abuse channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists. For the latest in addiction research, see the Addiction channel.



Outpatient Visits Are Critical to Success of Treating Opioid-Use Disorder, Researchers Find (embargoed until 26-Oct-2022 12:05 AM EDT)

Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows

Opioid abuse decreases during pandemic, yet higher rates persist for sexual minorities

Home sensors can detect opioid withdrawal signs at night

Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Found Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit Initially Implicated in Animals

Researchers seek to unravel the mystery of susceptibility to drug addiction

New study reveals undercount of Cook County opioid deaths

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients’ health records

American adolescent substance abuse has declined — with the exception of cannabis and vaping

Opioid addiction treatment disparities could worsen if phone telehealth option ends, study suggests