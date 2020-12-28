Breaking News
Fight Colorectal Cancer

The Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act Is Signed Into Law

28-Dec-2020 8:15 AM EST, by Fight Colorectal Cancer
favorite_border

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is jumping up and down in celebration over the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act being signed into law!

Fight CRC champions have been advocating for this bill since 2012, when the legislation was first introduced in response to advocates from  Fight CRC and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) sharing their stories. Most recently, Reps. Donald Payne, Jr. (NJ), Rodney Davis (IL), A. Donald McEachin (VA), and David B. McKinley (WV) in the House and Sens. Sherrod Brown (OH), Roger Wicker (MS), Ben Cardin (MD), and Susan Collins (ME) in the Senate introduced the legislation in the 116th Congress and gained an unprecedented amount of bipartisan support. The bill was ultimately included in a package of legislation addressing COVID-19 relief and government funding. Congress passed the package on Dec. 21, 2020 and it was signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 27 2020. 

The passing of The Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act (H.R. 1570/S.668) will protect Medicare patients from an unexpected bill if a polyp is detected and removed during a screening colonoscopy. The Affordable Care Act ensured Medicare covers screening colonoscopies without cost-sharing for average-risk individuals, but the law contained a loophole: if a polyp was found and removed, the procedure was no longer considered screening and the patient faced an unexpected charge. This expense has created a major barrier in screening for those who are most at risk for colorectal cancer: Medicare patients. Colorectal cancer is a largely preventable disease with screening, but it remains the number two cancer-killer among men and women in the United States. Removing this barrier to screening will save lives. 

“It is a monumental day at Fight CRC, and we could not be more proud of our advocates who have tirelessly shared their stories with Congress,” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight Colorectal Cancer. “We are so thankful for the hundreds of Members of Congress who have relentlessly pushed to advance this legislation year after year.” 

Advocates familiar with the so-called “Medicare loophole” bill have been advocating for their Members of Congress to cosponsor the legislation and show their support since Call-on Congress in 2012, and the bill has received a growing amount of bicameral, bipartisan support. In the 116th Congress, the legislation has received 344 consonsors in the House and 61 in the Senate. 

See a timeline of the bill and its champions on the Hill!

“Closing this loophole will save a lot of lives because it makes getting screened easier. Systemic changes like this will save a lot of lives and give kids more time with their grandparents and parents,” said Fight CRC Founder Nancy Roach.

Fight CRC is calling on all advocates to celebrate and thank the Members of Congress for signing this bill into law through the Fight CRC Action Center today.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cancer Government/Law Healthcare U.S. Politics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5726
Released: 28-Dec-2020 11:25 AM EST
One psychedelic experience may lessen trauma of racial injustice
 Ohio State University

A single positive experience on a psychedelic drug may help reduce stress, depression and anxiety symptoms in Black, Indigenous and people of color whose encounters with racism have had lasting harm, a new study suggests.

Comment
Newswise: The Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act Is Signed Into Law
Released: 28-Dec-2020 8:15 AM EST
The Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act Is Signed Into Law
 Fight Colorectal Cancer

After nearly a decade of advocacy, the colorectal cancer community celebrates a major victory as the “Medicare loophole bill” passes the House and Senate, and gets signed into law.

Comment
Released: 22-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
New Federal Budget, Approved by Congress, a Mixed Bag for Cancer Research
Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI)

Congressional leaders have agreed on both a $1.4 trillion Fiscal Year 2021 budget and $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package. The legislation addressed three Association of American Cancer Institutes public policy priorities.

Comment
Newswise: shutterstock_1043134735.jpg
Released: 22-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
WashU Expert: Aid package will only postpone inevitable housing crisis
 Washington University in St. Louis

As part of the new $900 billion federal stimulus package, the moratorium on evictions for renters will be extended by one month, through the end of January. The help could not come soon enough, said an expert on social and economic development at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.However, without more intentional, long-term solutions and investments, this aid will only postpone an inevitable housing crisis, she said a new survey shows.

Comment
Released: 22-Dec-2020 11:15 AM EST
American Society of Anesthesiologists Commends Congress for Work on Surprise Medical Bills and Medicare Payment Cuts in New Stimulus Bill
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is pleased that a number of ASA’s priorities were addressed in the most recent COVID-19 stimulus bill; some improvements to the final surprise medical bill provisions and partial relief from the previous draconian Medicare cuts scheduled for January 1, 2021.

access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 10-Jan-2021 11:00 PM EST Released to reporters: 22-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 10-Jan-2021 11:00 PM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Policing Expert's Study Shows Bill to Change Required Age, Education for California Cops has Merit
Released: 18-Dec-2020 5:25 PM EST
Policing Expert's Study Shows Bill to Change Required Age, Education for California Cops has Merit
 California State University, Fullerton

Comment
Released: 18-Dec-2020 4:10 PM EST
WashU Experts: We need economic rescue, and we need it now 
 Washington University in St. Louis

After months of failed negotiations that left many Americans, businesses and a further weakening economy in the lurch, lawmakers are scrambling the week before Christmas 2020 to reach a deal on an economic stimulus plan that could top $900 billion. If Congress passes the deal, will it do enough to help struggling Americans and businesses stay afloat?To answer that question, three business and economics experts at Washington University in St.

Comment
Released: 17-Dec-2020 5:15 PM EST
White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens
 Cornell University

Newswise: Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents
Released: 16-Dec-2020 4:45 PM EST
Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents
 Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

As the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history gets underway, several states may not have enough facilities in some areas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it, according to a new analysis from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and the nonprofit West Health.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5726

Politics Experts on Newswise

WashU Expert: Aid package will only postpone inevitable housing crisis

As part of the new $900 billion federal stimulus package, the moratorium on evictions for renters will be exte...
2020-12-22 15:30:42

Policing Expert's Study Shows Bill to Change Required Age, Education for California Cops has Merit

...
2020-12-18 17:25:49

WashU Experts: We need economic rescue, and we need it now 

After months of failed negotiations that left many Americans, businesses and a further weakening economy in th...
2020-12-18 16:10:29

White House order to loosen occupational licensing burdens

...
2020-12-17 17:15:45

UB expert says Biden’s emphasis on unity can take the politics out of the pandemic response

...
2020-12-16 11:05:31

U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely

...
2020-12-15 17:05:38

IU experts available to comment on nomination of Pete Buttigieg to Biden's Cabinet

...
2020-12-15 16:40:58

US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors

...
2020-12-15 13:00:21

Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system

...
2020-12-10 12:40:45

COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off doub...
2020-12-09 18:05:41

Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities

...
2020-12-09 13:30:06

FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harr...
2020-12-08 17:25:23

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

...
2020-12-07 12:30:00

Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.

...
2020-12-07 08:05:24

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

close
1.17722