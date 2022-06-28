Newswise — New York, NY – June 28, 2022 – Speaking on behalf of the American Thoracic Society, ATS President Gregory Downey, MD, ATSF, issued a statement in response to the historic Supreme Court decision to roll back Roe v Wade:

“After five decades, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively putting the lives of countless women at risk. The decision raises deep concerns about the ability of women to access the health care they need and the autonomy to make the most important and personal decisions free of government interference. The Court’s decision erodes progress in establishing health care equity for everyone and guarantees that the most vulnerable – the poor and people of color – will remain just so. Legislating women’s bodies flies in the face of a society that claims to value growth, progress, and liberty.

“Just as troubling as the court’s decision is the subsequent plethora of state bills proposing to impose significant restrictions, if not outright bans, on abortion. These bills will have significant, damaging effects on the patient-doctor relationship. As a professional society, we cannot turn a blind eye to actions that threaten the freedom and health of our members.

“In light of the Court’s decision the American Thoracic Society calls on Congress to immediately enact legislation protecting a women’s right to choose. Furthermore, we encourage our colleagues to call on legislators in their home states to pass bills to strengthen access to the full spectrum of reproductive health services.”