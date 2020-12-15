Breaking News

The UK’s Modern Slavery Act isn’t enough to tackle modern slavery

University of Warwick
15-Dec-2020 5:10 PM EST, by University of Warwick
favorite_border

Newswise — Currently there are 24 million victims of modern day slavery or forced labour around the world, with a significant amount working on project-related activities.

In a report for the Association for Project Management, WMG academic Professor Naomi Brookes from the University of Warwick has worked with the University of Leeds, and University College London to identify ways to prevent modern day slavery in projects.

The key drivers of modern day slavery are:

  • Globalisation
  • Supply chain complexity
  • Informal employment practices
  • Government ambivalence

Researchers have identified several ways that can tackle modern day slavery, from organisations, public and Government.

At an organisational level there are a range of structural solutions that could inhibit modern slavery, including developing a clear policy on forced labour and slavery; training auditors and compliance officers; establishing measures to monitor suppliers and subcontractors and extending monitoring to contract agencies.

However the public can also help from home, by increasing pressure for visibility within supply chains. If supply chains are forced to show their sources and more companies apply for fair trade certification they will eliminate slavery.

The Government can also apply new legislation, although the UK’s Modern Slavery Act exists, in 2019 a panel of parliamentarians found that there was confusion over which companies are covered by the legislation, and condemned the level of reporting of supply chain transparency as inadequate.

They also found poor compliance and identified a major weakness in the legislation, since large sections of the economy, including public bodies, were exempt from the requirement to report on their own supply chain. Therefore new legislation that all must report on their supply chains could be another route forward to eliminating modern day slavery.

Another, and perhaps more effective route given the complexity of eliminating modern slavery given the difficulties at organisational and legislative levels, is multi-stake holder initiatives (MSIs), which consist of global institutions involving corporations and civil society organisations that ‘fill the gap’, providing governance solutions for ethical issues where national legislation and other initiatives have failed.

Professor Naomi Brookes, from WMG, University of Warwick comments:“MSIs can privately regulate by meeting the basic requirements of credibility and effectiveness. If we could compare the legitimacy of several MSIs it would give us a better understanding of the criticism levelled at certain MSIs by NGOs, as well as areas that could be improved.”

Although MSIs may seem the most efficient way to tackle modern day slavery, when it comes to projects, which tend to be short-term, project management practices must be changed.

The researchers questioned many individuals from professional membership organisations, project practitioners, NGOs and academic researchers and independent experts to answer a questionnaire, which covered their individual and organisational experiences of modern day slavery.

There was then an event, where the experts were split into groups and had to answer two questions:

  1. What can project professionalism do to eliminate modern slavery from projects?
  2. What can professional membership organisations do to assist project professionals in eliminating modern slavery from projects?

Professor Naomi Brookes, from WMG, University of Warwick comments:“In reaction to the survey and event we found the best way to eliminate modern slavery was to have MSIs, it was striking to note the similarity between the participants views of professional membership organisations and functionality of MSIs in developing codes of conducts, providing learning standards as well as processes, standards and policies, issuing labels and certificates as a stimulation of legislation and developing mechanisms for auditing and compliance trans-organisationally.”

In order to eliminate modern slavery in projects, further investigation of professional membership organisations acting as MSIs would be use key to identifying mechanisms of modern slavery.

ENDS

 

Report available to view at: https://www.apm.org.uk/resources/research/research-fund/eliminating-modern-slavery-from-projects/

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

apm

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law In the Workplace U.S. Politics Local - United Kingdom
KEYWORDS
Slavery modern slavery act UK
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5715
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:10 PM EST
The UK’s Modern Slavery Act isn’t enough to tackle modern slavery
 University of Warwick

Currently there are 24 million victims of modern day slavery or forced labour around the world, with a significant amount working on project-related activities.

Comment
Newswise: U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
Released: 15-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
 University of Redlands

Comment
Newswise: element_12_ac0482908c8a71a8e85f72d315cd9738-106-Elizabeth%20Bennion%20resized.jpg
Released: 15-Dec-2020 4:40 PM EST
IU experts available to comment on nomination of Pete Buttigieg to Biden's Cabinet
 Indiana University

Comment
Newswise: US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors
Released: 15-Dec-2020 1:00 PM EST
US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors
 Arizona State University (ASU)

Comment
11-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST
Cooperation across boundaries and sectors could boost sustainable development in South Asia
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

A new analysis of food, energy, water, and climate change in the Indus Basin shows how a cross-boundary and multi-sectoral perspective could lead to economic benefits and lower costs for all countries involved.

Comment
Released: 11-Dec-2020 1:05 PM EST
Bipartisan House and Senate Majorities and Health Care Providers Urge Action to Stop Medicare Provider Cuts
 American College of Radiology (ACR)

Medicare cuts to a million health care providers, many reeling from the economic impact of COVID-19, may cause practice closings, service reductions, job losses and decreased access to care. With the cuts to start Jan. 1, nearly 400 medical organizations and 329 members of Congress are calling to #StopTheCuts

Comment
Released: 11-Dec-2020 10:25 AM EST
One-Third of Americans Distrust Election Result, National Survey Finds
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

A significant minority of Americans lack confidence in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with more than one-third – primarily Republicans and Trump voters – not believing that the election results were fair, according to a nationwide survey by researchers from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities.

Comment
Released: 10-Dec-2020 12:40 PM EST
Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system
 Cornell University

Newswise: COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available
Released: 9-Dec-2020 6:05 PM EST
COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off double duty at battling against both the spread of COVID-19 and misinformation about it? For answers, we turned to Rebecca Rice, a UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs professor who specializes in crisis communication.

Comment
Released: 9-Dec-2020 1:30 PM EST
Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 5715

Politics Experts on Newswise

US Treasury cyberattack likely orchestrated by foreign actors

...
2020-12-15 13:00:21

Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system

...
2020-12-10 12:40:45

COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off doub...
2020-12-09 18:05:41

Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities

...
2020-12-09 13:30:06

FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harr...
2020-12-08 17:25:23

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

...
2020-12-07 12:30:00

Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.

...
2020-12-07 08:05:24

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

Biden administration vs. COVID-19: U-M experts can discuss

University of Michigan epidemiologists are available to discuss the challenges President-elect Joe Biden’s a...
2020-11-19 16:55:43

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden

...
2020-11-16 14:05:08

American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests

...
2020-11-13 18:05:53

Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win

...
2020-11-13 16:25:40

What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust an...
2020-11-13 14:55:08

close
2.07519