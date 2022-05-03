Did you know the landmark Dred Scott decision which ruled that African Americans could not be citizens and was a contributing factor to the Civil War was leaked by a Supreme Court Justice?

The leaked Alito draft opinion is not the first time the Supreme court has been upended by a tipster.

Maryland Carey Law Supreme Court and Constitutional law scholar Professor Mark Graber has a unique historical perspective of SCOTUS leaks as well as a thorough knowledge of the Alito opinion leaked to Politico late Monday night and its implications for reproductive law.

He is also the author of Rethinking Abortion: Equal Choice, the Constitution, and Reproductive Politics published by Princeton University Press.