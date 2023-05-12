As the Congress and the President scramble to avert a catastrophic default on the debt, Thomas Kahn, distinguished faculty fellow at American University’s School of Public Affairs, is available to share his unique insights. As the longest serving House Budget Committee staff director in history, Prof. Kahn helped to negotiate the 2011 debt ceiling increase. In his December 2022 Chicago Tribune op-ed, he warned it was vital for Congress to raise the debt ceiling last year. Prof. Kahn is convinced that, today, America is facing the gravest debt ceiling crisis in the nation’s history and the chances of default this year are extreme. Prof. Kahn is available for interviews to share his lessons from 2011 and explain why the situation is far more dire now.