WHAT: Today, popular social media networks among teens, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, are testifying in front of Congress, with Snapchat and TikTok testifying for the first time. The popular networks are on Capitol Hill as Congress continues to investigate how social media platforms impact kids’ safety and if laws need to change to protect teens and kids. They will answer questions about kids and teens experiences on social media and how each company’s features and services impact kids and teens.

American University’s School of Communication has various experts who can comment on how social media impacts teens, content moderation on social media, social media and society, social media safety for kids and teens, Congress and its oversight of social media companies, and how misinformation can impact teens and kids.

WHEN: October 26, 2021 – ongoing

WHERE: Via Skype, Zoom, email, or telephone

WHO: American University has the following experts available for interviews today:

Jane Hall is an Associate Professor in journalism and media studies in the School of Communication at American University, specializing in researching, writing, and teaching about the intersection of media and politics and journalism and media ethics overall. Her expertise is in women and the portrayal of women in the media, young people and media, young people and politics, youth and media/popular culture, and millennials. She is the author of Politics and the Media: Intersections and New Directions, published by CQ Press in August 202

Adrienne L. Massanari is an Associate Professor in the School of Communication. Her research interests include digital culture, online communities, platform politics, game studies, pop culture, and gender and race online. She is currently working on a book for MIT Press (Gaming Democracy: How Silicon Valley Leveled Up the Alt-Right) that discusses how Silicon Valley’s culture and politics contributed to the rise of the alt-right. Prior to joining AU she was Associate Professor in the Department of Communication and affiliate faculty in Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Jason Mollica is a Professorial Lecturer in the School of Communication, is a former radio and television anchor/reporter/producer. Prof. Mollica is available to comment and discuss topics related to media and politics, especially campaign messaging and how they are viewed and examined through social and digital media. He can also comment on political debates, current issues, and how it impacts the history of U.S. politics.

Aram Sinnreich is a Professor and the Chair of the Communication Studies division at American University’s School of Communication. His work focuses on the intersection of culture, law, and technology, with an emphasis on subjects such as emerging media and music. His latest research explores lexical patterns can serve as lie detectors to supplement fact checkers on social media. He is the author of three books: Mashed Up (2010), The Piracy Crusade (2013), and The Essential Guide to Intellectual Property (2019). He can comment on social media and its role in spreading misinformation.

Scott Talan is an Assistant Professor in the School of Communication. He is an expert in social media and personal branding honed through communications experience in four distinct fields: TV News, Politics, Nonprofits/NGO's and Higher Education. He is available to comment on social media, how politicians use social media and media and politics.

