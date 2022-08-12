Newswise — With President Joe Biden’s $80 billion Inflation Reduction Plan directing funds to the Internal Revenue Service ($45.6 billion chiefly for enforcement) and taxing cryptocurrencies, a relatively new area for the IRS, Albany Law School Professor Danshera Cords is available to share her insight and deep knowledge of tax law.

Cords - ranked in the top 100 of tax law professors in the nation (by citation) - teaches federal taxation of individuals, corporations and partnerships, and tax policy and social justice. She also writes about tax procedure and disaster relief.

Cords has been teaching since 2002.

Before joining the Albany Law School faculty in 2010, she was a Professor of Law at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio. At Capital, she also served as the Academic Director of the Graduate Tax and Business program. Prior to teaching, Professor Cords served as an attorney-advisor to the Hon. Maurice B. Foley of the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C.

She is available by appointment.

