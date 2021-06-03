Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a blog that the former president launched after getting banned from social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, has shut down after just a month. According to Binghamton University computer science professor Jeremy Blackburn, the blog failed because it was outdated and provided users no outlet to voice their opinions.

“In the case of Trump’s new platform, it is so technologically primitive that there is no way for his followers to even migrate,” said Blackburn, an expert in toxic behavior, hate speech, and fringe and extremist Web communities. “Who cares about a platform where you can’t even own the libs? There are plenty of other newsletters that people have been adding to their spam boxes for years.”