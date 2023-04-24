The departures of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon from Fox News and CNN, respectively, offer a chance for poli-sci experts to analyze the impacts from various angles.

The University of Delaware boasts experts who can discuss civil discourse, sexism and political communication and how those topics play into each hosts' demise.

Tim Shaffer, Chair of Civil Discourse for the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) in UD's Biden School of Public Policy, can talk about partisanship, polarization and their impact on media outlets, especially how those topics relate to the Dominion case, Fox and Carlson; and Don Lemon's comments about women and age.

Erin Cassese, professor of Political Science and International Relations, explores the behavior of women as voters and candidates for political office and studies political psychology, gender stereotypes, public opinion and elections. She can talk about Lemon's comments regarding Nikki Haley and women's "peak ages."

Lindsay Hoffman, associate professor of Communication, studies political communication, including how people use and process political information as well as the effects of such use, and how politicians manage media. Specifically, she looks at media technology and politics, including how people use new media to get involved politically.