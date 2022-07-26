Eric Smith is the associate director of the Tulane Energy Institute and a professor of practice at Tulane's A.B. Freeman School of Business.

As an expert in energy markets and the oil and gas industry, he is well qualified to comment on a potential energy shortage due to Russia's continued manipulation of energy supplies.

"We are following the developments daily and can provide details on some of the disruptive ripple effects, such as the negative impacts on food, synthetic fertilizer and refined products movements to Africa," Smith said.

Smith has been interviewed on a wide of array of energy-related topics, including gas prices, renewable energy and transmission and power distribution.