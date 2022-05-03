Tulane University’s Kim Talus, the James McCulloch Chair in Energy Law and the founding director of the Tulane Center for Energy Law, is available to speak on Russia’s decision to halt natural gas supplies to both Poland and Bulgaria.

Kim is an expert on international, comparative and European energy law. Kim can speak to:

• Russia’s ultimate goal of shutting the gas off to both Poland and Bulgaria, and whether this will happen to other countries as well.

• Alternatives for countries that depend on Russian gas.

• How will this affect the European economy in the short term.

• The lasting legal effects of this move post-war.