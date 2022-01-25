Russia moves closer to invading Ukraine by the day, having amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border and prompting the Biden administration to begin identifying troops it may consider deploying to Eastern Europe.

Tulane University has two experts available for comment — Raymond Taras, a political science professor with expertise in Russia and Ukraine, and Chris Fettweis, a professor of political science and an expert in international relations.

Taras has been researching and writing about the relationship between Russia and Ukraine for decades. He has authored or edited over 20 books on the collapse of the USSR, Russia’s identity in international relations, the rise of liberal and illiberal nationalisms, the internationalization of ethnic conflicts, the dangers of xenophobia, the critique of multiculturalism, the impact of fear on European foreign policy, and the makings of nationhood. He is now editing a book titled Debating Russia’s Exceptionalism in International Relations with top scholars from Europe and Russia.

Fettweis teaches classes on U.S. foreign policy, international security, weapons of mass destruction, and strategy and politics. He is the author of several books, including Psychology of a Superpower: Security and Dominance in U.S. Foreign Policy, Columbia University Press, 2018, and Making Foreign Policy Decisions: A Presidential Briefing Book, Transactions Press, 2015.

Despite putting troops on alert, Fettweis does not believe the U.S. is interested in going to war.

“I think our options here are all economic,” he said. “The administration is trying to put together a range of economic punishments to impose on Russia if their tanks move into Ukraine. Whether or not our allies stand with us will be dependent upon just how big Putin’s assault turns out to be.”

Taras said any kind of warfare between Russia and Ukraine is likely to include a cyber component.

“Russia has more leverage today than it did a decade ago,” he said. “Among other factors it is skilled at cyberattacks and the malware as preferred options when compared to sowing KGB-style destabilization measures in neighboring states. I believe hybrid warfare is the first Kremlin option.”