U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely

Organizers claim to have collected half of the needed 1.5 million signatures to place a recall of Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on the California ballot, but U of R Political Scientist and Professor Renee Van Vechten says though a recall is theoretically possible, it is unlikely to succeed.

"Republicans are fewer than one out of four people in the state — a historic low. More Republicans have begun to identify as no party preference voters, but they do lean Republican. The fact is that they could get enough signatures to prompt a recall, but Democrats would go in droves and vote to keep him in office," she said. "At the end of the day, I think Democrats would close ranks behind him."

Renée Bukovchik Van Vechten, Ph.D., specializes in California and legislative politics and teaches courses in U.S. national institutions and public policy. She is the author of California Politics: A Primer, now in its 5th edition (Sage/CQ Press).