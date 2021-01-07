UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Chaos at the U.S. Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (Jan. 7, 2020) – Following a rally led by supporters of President Donald Trump to back his claims of election fraud, hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, marching through the halls of Congress as both chambers were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election. Today, four people are dead and 52 arrested as a result of the horrific scene.

The University at Albany has numerous experts who are available today to speak on this unprecedented moment in United States history:

Experts include:

Robert Griffin, founding dean, College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, joined the college after a long career in homeland security at the federal and local levels of government, including serving as the Under Secretary (Acting) for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Carl Bon Tempo, associate professor of history, College of Arts and Sciences, teaches courses in 20th century American political history, public policy history, immigration history and the history of American foreign policy. Bon Tempo's current research focuses on human rights politics and policies in the U.S. from the 1970s to the present.

Sam Jackson, assistant professor, College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, primarily studies far-right extremism in America, particularly anti-government extremism. He also investigates issues related to extremism online and behavior on social media platforms, particularly political activism.

Julie Novkov, professor of political science and women’s studies, Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, focuses on the intersection of law, history, U.S. political development, and subordinated identity. She views law as both a system of political and social control and as a site for reform through activists’ pressure.

Tim Weaver, associate professor of political science, Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, specializes in urban policy and politics. He teaches classes in American political development, comparative urban politics, and race, class and culture in American Politics, state and local politics, and urban politics and policy.

