University of Chicago

UChicago climate expert available to discuss Biden’s reversal of Keystone XL pipeline

8-Feb-2021 3:45 PM EST, by University of Chicago
Reporters and editors: 

President Joe Biden's executive order revoking the 1,200-mile Keystone XL pipeline cross-border permit has experts weighing in on the long-term and short-term implications for renewable energy proponents. 

What does it mean for the Canadian workforce? Will key oil not make its way to America and cause unforeseen costs years from now? What is so important about the water stemming from the Ogallala Aquifer?

Assoc. Prof. Elisabeth Moyer is available to discuss the different facets of the issue, and says there is more to this story than what has become polarized in politics. 

