Expert Pitch

UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

7-Jan-2021 10:30 AM EST, by University of Chicago
favorite_border

CHICAGO -- After yesterday’s unprecedented violence at the Capitol, University of Chicago experts are available to discuss the legal, political, and societal ramifications and what it means going forward. Please let me know if you are interested in setting up and interview with any of the following experts:

Jonathan Masur, an administrative law expert, can discuss the legislative, judicial, and executive branches, including President Trump’s role inciting the mob raid at the Capitol, and the possibilities and logistics for invocation of the 25th amendment.

Aziz Huq, a constitutional law scholar and co-author of the recent book,  How to Save a Constitutional Democracy (University of Chicago Press), can discuss the Presidential transition, the health of American democracy, election certification, Presidential pardons, including a possible self-pardon, and the nomination of Merrick Garland for attorney general.

 

Eric Oliver, an expert on conspiracy theories, can speak to role of the QAnon movement in yesterday’s violence, the psychology of the mob actions, and the appeal of conspiracy theories and their connection to the language of President Trump.

 

Bob Pape, an expert on terrorism and violence and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, can speak to the violence that unfolded yesterday, the roots of it throughout the Trump presidency, the police response, and what might be ahead in the final days of the Trump presidency.

 

Kathleen Belew, an expert on the white power movement, can discuss the groups that participated in yesterday’s violence, the historical roots of their radicalization, and the actions that qualified the events as domestic terrorism and insurrection.

 

Jim Sparrow, a historian, can speak to the crisis of legitimacy that is driving the current breakdown in American democracy and the long history of conflict over government power that dates back to the 1960s. He can also speak to the issue of presidential power and transitions and the historic precedent. 

 

John Mark Hansen, a political scientist and expert on American politics, can discuss the political ramifications of yesterday’s events, the election certification, and what this means for the Republican party. 

###

The University of Chicago is a leading academic and research institution that has driven new ways of thinking since its founding in 1890. As an intellectual destination, the University draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses and centers around the globe. The University provides a distinctive educational experience and research environment, empowering individuals to challenge conventional thinking and pursue field-defining research that produces new understanding and breakthroughs with global impact.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: Jonathan Masur, an administrative law expert, can discuss the legislative, judicial, and executive branches, including President Trump’s role inciting the mob raid at the Capitol, and the possibilities and logistics for invocation of the 25th amendment.

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: Aziz Huq, a constitutional law scholar and co-author of the recent book, How to Save a Constitutional Democracy (University of Chicago Press), can discuss the Presidential transition, the health of American democracy, election certification, Presidential pardons, including a possible self-pardon, and the nomination of Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: Eric Oliver, an expert on conspiracy theories, can speak to role of the QAnon movement in yesterday’s violence, the psychology of the mob actions, and the appeal of conspiracy theories and their connection to the language of President Trump.

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: Kathleen Belew, an expert on the white power movement, can discuss the groups that participated in yesterday’s violence, the historical roots of their radicalization, and the actions that qualified the events as domestic terrorism and insurrection.

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: Bob Pape, an expert on terrorism and violence and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, can speak to the violence that unfolded yesterday, the roots of it throughout the Trump presidency, the police response, and what might be ahead in the final days of the Trump presidency.

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: Jim Sparrow, a historian, can speak to the crisis of legitimacy that is driving the current breakdown in American democracy and the long history of conflict over government power that dates back to the 1960s. He can also speak to the issue of presidential power and transitions and the historic precedent.

Newswise: UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

Credit: University of Chicago

Caption: John Mark Hansen, a political scientist and expert on American politics, can discuss the political ramifications of yesterday’s events, the election certification, and what this means for the Republican party.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Elections News U.S. National Security U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Capitol Hill Capitol Police mike pence Donald Trump rallies Capitol protests Law experts Political Experts Government Accountability House and Senate Electoral College Presidential Election 2020 Joe Biden University Of Chicago
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6044
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Small-Scale Worker Resistance Impacts Food Delivery Economy in China
 Cornell University

Research from Cornell University has revealed a new form of bargaining power among Chinese platform-based food delivery workers, who conduct invisible mini-strikes by logging out of apps and airing grievances over.
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Johns Hopkins University

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University

Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Patients in Michigan Gain Increased Access to Affordable, Quality Anesthesia Care
 American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Michigan patients now have increased access to safe, affordable care with the signing of HB 4359 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The law removes supervision requirements for nurse anesthetists and grants them the authority to collaboratively participate in a patient-centered healthcare team.

Released: 13-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
US citizen migrant children in Mexico lacking adequate health insurance
 University of Houston

While attending a conference at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City several years ago, Sharon Borja was struck by the story of a young man who, as a child, joined his parents repatriating to their native country of Mexico.

Comment
Newswise: California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
Released: 13-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
 Humboldt State University

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature have agreed on a new state budget with a historic $458 million investment in Humboldt State University’s effort to become Northern California’s first polytechnic institution.

Comment
Newswise: Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
 PLOS

Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors.

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Money talks: Wealthy ‘hijack’ agenda to gain policy influence
 Cornell University

Cornell University professor of government published "Hijacking the Agenda: Economic Power and Political Influence" on June 30. The book explores lawmakers' attention to corporate and wealthy interests, even as income inequality widened to historic levels.

Newswise: UCLA Research Finds U.S. Lags 79 Other Nations in Preventing Immigration Detention of Children
Released: 9-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
UCLA Research Finds U.S. Lags 79 Other Nations in Preventing Immigration Detention of Children
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Unlike nearly three-quarters of high-income countries, however, the U.S. has no laws specifically limiting the detention of accompanied migrant and asylum-seeking children, according to a new study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health's WORLD Policy Analysis Center (WORLD).

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6044

Politics Experts on Newswise

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

close
10.0168