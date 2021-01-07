UChicago experts available on legal, political, and societal ramifications of yesterday’s violence

CHICAGO -- After yesterday’s unprecedented violence at the Capitol, University of Chicago experts are available to discuss the legal, political, and societal ramifications and what it means going forward. Please let me know if you are interested in setting up and interview with any of the following experts:

Jonathan Masur, an administrative law expert, can discuss the legislative, judicial, and executive branches, including President Trump’s role inciting the mob raid at the Capitol, and the possibilities and logistics for invocation of the 25th amendment.

Aziz Huq, a constitutional law scholar and co-author of the recent book, How to Save a Constitutional Democracy (University of Chicago Press), can discuss the Presidential transition, the health of American democracy, election certification, Presidential pardons, including a possible self-pardon, and the nomination of Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Eric Oliver, an expert on conspiracy theories, can speak to role of the QAnon movement in yesterday’s violence, the psychology of the mob actions, and the appeal of conspiracy theories and their connection to the language of President Trump.

Bob Pape, an expert on terrorism and violence and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, can speak to the violence that unfolded yesterday, the roots of it throughout the Trump presidency, the police response, and what might be ahead in the final days of the Trump presidency.

Kathleen Belew, an expert on the white power movement, can discuss the groups that participated in yesterday’s violence, the historical roots of their radicalization, and the actions that qualified the events as domestic terrorism and insurrection.

Jim Sparrow, a historian, can speak to the crisis of legitimacy that is driving the current breakdown in American democracy and the long history of conflict over government power that dates back to the 1960s. He can also speak to the issue of presidential power and transitions and the historic precedent.

John Mark Hansen, a political scientist and expert on American politics, can discuss the political ramifications of yesterday’s events, the election certification, and what this means for the Republican party.

