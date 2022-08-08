Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 – UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman and other university leaders met with Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House today to discuss the disruptive effect that the recent Supreme Court decision to end the federally protected right to abortion will have on American higher education.

To date, Harris has held more than half a dozen meetings on reproductive rights with key groups. Her objective today was to focus on campus efforts to protect the health of students as a result of the court’s ruling.

The University of California has pledged to continue providing a full range of gynecologic and reproductive health services to all its students and to patients at its six academic health centers and related clinics throughout the state.

In addressing Vice President Harris, Gillman said that even in California, where reproductive rights are protected, the Supreme Court’s decision will have “a profound impact.”

“Many of our students, faculty and patients find themselves in other states, and we are now thinking hard about how to extend our support to our community when [they] are in states that impose restrictions on care,” he added. “[The University of California’s] medical centers also anticipate a huge surge in out-of-state patients seeking access to reproductive care. And it is going to be a challenge to find the resources necessary to meet that demand.”

Gillman said that “the next generation of medical practitioners in family planning and obstetrics and gynecology will be severely disrupted. And those of us with academic medical centers have a special responsibility to work together to make sure that we can train that next generation in a way that meets this vital national need.

“And finally, we are very worried about the existing legal protections for our out-of-state patients – and especially for our out-of-state students who use our student health facilities, because the privacy protections around those student health facilities are different than the privacy protections that you see in other clinical settings. We hope that we can work together to address these issues, as we all are deeply committed to ensuring that our students have access to safe, full and comprehensive state-of-the-art-care for their reproductive wellbeing.”

Along with Gillman, the meeting included campus leaders from Dartmouth College, City University of New York, Tennessee State University, Oberlin College, Howard University, Gallaudet University and Reed College.

