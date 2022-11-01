EVENT: The School of Social Ecology at the University of California, Irvine, welcomes Andrew Yang for its “Leading the Change Distinguished Speaker Series.” The businessman, attorney, lobbyist, political candidate and co-founder of the Forward Party will speak on “Technology, Democracy and the Future.”

Event is free and open to the public, but registration is required here: https://socialecology.uci.edu/event/leading-change-distinguished-speaker-series

WHEN/WHERE: 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive (bldg. 1, grid D5 on this campus map: https://parking.uci.edu/maps/documents/2021-UCI-MainCampusMap.pdf).

Parking available in the adjacent Student Center Parking Structure (SCPS, grid D5).

INFORMATION: Attendance and parking are complimentary for media who RSVP in advance. Face coverings are recommended indoors, but not required, regardless of vaccination status, per state guidance.

BACKGROUND: UCI’s School of Social Ecology’s innovative programs and world-class research address criminal justice, mental health, urban development, climate and environmental sustainability issues. Dean Jon Gould established the “Leading the Change Distinguished Speaker Series” to welcome global thought leaders to campus to speak on topics that align with the School of Social Ecology’s mission to solve social problems by exploring practical, workable solutions for implementation in our communities.

###

For UCI breaking news, visit news.uci.edu.