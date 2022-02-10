Newswise — The University of Delaware's Willett Kempton recognized the potential of electric vehicles and V2G 25 years ago, working with a team of UD researchers and students to develop the electric V2G concept, including the software, hardware and the policies to participate in power markets.

He is available to discuss today's announcement by President Biden, the Department of Transportation and Department of Energy plan to commit $5B over five years to establish a national EV charging network. Here are his initial thoughts on the plan:

On context:

“The world is moving quickly into the transition to electricity for road vehicles. Those are personally more enjoyable to drive but also have public benefits including reducing air pollution, climate change and improving national security. Automakers are moving very fast retooling and marketing new EVs. The US and state governments can facilitate this transition by making charging stations available. This bill will serve a critical role in making more charging stations available when driving long distances, and it is appropriate to use public funding for part of the cost, in the same way as the Federal government created the interstate Highway System, or as cities and other local government pay for street lighting and local infrastructure.”

On charger distribution, use, and equity:

“Having charging available along highways is an important part of the picture, enabling long trips in EVs, and to some extent making lower-cost EVswith smaller batteries more practical. However, most EV drivers do 95% of their charging at home, or sometimes work, only 5% during long trips. Suburban dwellers have the space to dedicated for their own EV charging. But urban dwellers in apartments or row housing must use shared or street parking. This problem requires some support (scheduled later this year) but also some R&D to develop a more optimal charging solution for such locations.”

On UD R&D on EVs and EV charging:

“The University of Delaware is leading standards for efficient, much lower-cost fast charging. UD also has developed the technologies and is developing the policies and international standards to use EVs as electric storage for the power grid, which reduces cost, makes the grid more reliable, and can provide some income to the EV owner when their car is parked.”