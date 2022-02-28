UF law professors available to talk about U.S. Supreme Court and nomination process

Three University of Florida law professors who are experts on constitutional law and federal courts are available to speak to media about the U.S. Supreme Court and the nomination process. One, Merritt E. McAlister, clerked for former Justice John Paul Stevens.

Merritt McAlister teaches and writes about the federal courts, judicial decisionmaking, constitutional law and court administration. McAliser clerked for former Justice John Paul Stevens and for Judge R. Lanier Anderson III of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

John F. Stinneford researches, teaches, and consults in the areas of legal ethics, criminal law, criminal procedure, and constitutional law. His work has been cited by the United States Supreme Court, several state supreme courts and federal courts of appeal and numerous scholars.

Danaya C. Wright is the T. Terrell Sessums and Gerald Sohn Professor in Constitutional Law. She has taught various subjects including, constitutional law, property, trusts and estates, legal history, feminist theory, constitutional law of property, and theories of property.