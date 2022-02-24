Rutgers–New Brunswick scholars are available to discuss the latest news from Ukraine and Russia. For interviews, contact: Megan Schumann at [email protected] or 848-445-1907.

Daniel Kelemen is a Rutgers–New Brunswick professor of political science and an expert in European Union politics. His research interests include the politics of the European Union, law and politics, comparative political economy, and comparative public policy. Kelemen is the Jean Monnet Chair in European Union Politics at Rutgers.

Sergei Kostiaev is a doctoral candidate at Rutgers Bloustein School of Public Policy and a lecturer in the political science department at Rutgers. His research interests include American politics, Russian politics and lobbying, U.S.-Russia relations, and U.S. health care policy.

“Over the last two decades Vladimir Putin has gradually eliminated all domestic opposition,” said Kostiaev. “Boris Nemtsov is dead. Alexei Navalny is in prison. As we have seen on Russian state TV, members of Putin's security council are afraid of him. The influence of military apparatus has grown dramatically over the covid isolation period, so Putin has become paranoid and afraid of NATO expansion.”

