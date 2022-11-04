The University of Miami has various faculty experts available to provide analysis on the 2022 midterm elections.

POLITICAL SCIENCE

Jennifer Marie Connolly, associate professor, conducts research in the areas of local government, city council politics, and city management. She is available to discuss local government elections and public policy.

Louise K. Davidson-Schmich, professor of political science, is available to discuss comparative politics, women and politics, gender and politics, and international relations.

June Teufel Dreyer, professor of political science, specializes in China, U.S. defense policy, and international relations. She is available to discuss U.S.-Asia policy.

Casey Klofstad, professor of political science, can discuss elections, voter turnout, youth political participation, and immigrant political behavior.

Gregory Koger, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, is available to discuss Congress, political parties, the federal budget, the filibuster, legislative politics, and political interest groups.

Joseph E. Uscinski, professor of political science, is an expert on conspiracy theories. He is available to discuss elections, conspiracy theories, media, and fake news.

ECONOMY

David Andolfatto, professor and chair of economics at the Miami Herbert Business School.

Alex R. Horenstein, associate professor of economics at the Miami Herbert Business School, is available for interviews in both English and Spanish.

Noah Williams, professor of economics at the Miami Herbert Business School. Williams's research focuses on macroeconomics—particularly monetary policy, social insurance programs, and financial markets—as well as state economies.

LEGAL EXPERTS

Anthony V. Alfieri, professor of law and Dean’s Distinguished Scholar, is the founding Director of the Center for Ethics and Public Service and its Community Equity Lab, Historic Black Church Program, and Legal Profession Program. He is available to discuss the judiciary races.

Michael Froomkin, the Laurie Silvers and Mitchell Rubenstein Distinguished Professor of Law, can discuss the state constitution and judiciary.

Frances Hill, professor of law and Dean's Distinguished Scholar for the Profession, teaches and writes in the areas of federal income tax, constitutional law, and election law. She is available to discuss campaign finance and dark money, as well as election processes and gerrymandering.

VOTER DEMOGRAPHICS

Ira M. Sheskin, a professor in the Department of Geography and Sustainable Development, is widely recognized for his work on the geography and demography of the American Jewish community. He is available to discuss Jewish populations and Middle East politics.

Subscribe to [email protected] | Find University experts

— www.news.miami.edu —