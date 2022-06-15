Title IX: 50 years later

“I was actually an undergrad in 1972 at Penn State,” said Constance Shehan, a professor emerita in the Sociology and Criminology & Law Department at the University of Florida. “At that time, the ratio of male to female students was about 12 to 1. And there were different ‘aptitude tests’ for men and women. I found that to be odd even then.”

“The passage of Title IX, over time, has helped to dispel the myth that women and girls aren’t interested in sport,” said Christine Wegner, an instructional assistant professor in the University of Florida’s Department of Sports Management. “Prior to its passage, this was one of the many excuses used to justify not supporting girls and women in sport spaces. The exponential growth of participation on all levels has really helped to debunk the idea that there is a lack of interest.”

June 23 will mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Education Amendments Act – better known as Title IX. The federal law established gender equity in education as a civil right and advanced the ability of women to pursue opportunities in education and sports.

Constance Shehan

Professor Emerita Constance L. Shehan, whose scholarship focuses on gender, work and families, is available to comment on the impact of Title IX, especially in higher education. Shehan is faculty in the Sociology and Criminology & Law Department.

Christine Wegner

Christine Wegner, an instructional assistant professor in the Department of Sports Management, is available to speak about Title IX’s impact on women’s participation in sports.