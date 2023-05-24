Biography :

Dr. Adam Cayton, who has a Ph.D. in Political Science, conducts research on representation in Congress, legislative institutions, campaign effects, institutional change and other topics. Cayton, an associate professor of government, joined UWF in 2016 after receiving a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Colorado. His fields of study were American politics and research methodology. He has examined such subjects as why members of Congress “flip flop” on issues and why some state-level institutions survive longer than others. His work has appeared in State Politics & Policy Quarterly and Political Research Quarterly. Cayton’s current research includes a study of legislation proposed in response to the Great Recession, how the changing nature of campaigns affects congressional committees, and the effects of field offices on voter turnout. His methodological training includes statistical modeling and maximum likelihood estimation, geographic information systems, multilevel modeling, and network analysis. Cayton received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Asheville, where he majored in political science and Spanish and graduated magna cum laude.