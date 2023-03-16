Newswise — Donald Hall, provost at Binghamton University, State University of New York, just published a powerful op-ed at the Miami Herald that calls out anti-woke/anti-trans policy and hysteria gaining ground in Florida, and calls for those students seeking a positive learning environment to come to New York. 

Donald is available for interviews on the topic. Binghamton University has an in-house studio with the ability to do live interviews over Zoom and broadcast. 

"To be blunt: those students, teachers and researchers whom some in Florida would like to silence or expel are very welcome here."

Read the full piece at https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article273130180.html#storylink=cpy

