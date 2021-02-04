Updated Numbers: GW’s Program on Extremism Tracking Criminal Cases Linked to the Attack on Capitol Hill

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Feb. 4, 2021)—The George Washington University Program on Extremism has continued to update a project that is tracking individuals charged with crimes related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Feb. 4 analysis, 181 individuals have been charged in federal court. They are, on average, 40 years old and from 40 states and the District of Columbia. Cases have been brought against 158 men and 23 women. Based on available records, posts to individuals’ social media accounts were used as prosecutorial evidence in 85% of cases. An infographic on the charges is available here.

The new data shows that the number of new individuals who have been charged has leveled off from its peak last week, with only a few additional people arrested daily. "WIth the recent charges against Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members, we're seeing an increased focus by law enforcement on organized groups that targeted the Capitol that day,” Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the Program on Extremism, said.

The GW Program on Extremism provides analysis on issues related to violent and non-violent extremism, both abroad and in the United States. The researchers have produced reports on ISIS, as well as the rise of white supremacist groups. After a more detailed analysis of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the team hopes to provide specific recommendations that policymakers can use to combat such attacks in the future.

To find out more about the tracker and get the latest results, click here.

