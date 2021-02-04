Updated Numbers: GW’s Program on Extremism Tracking Criminal Cases Linked to the Attack on Capitol Hill

George Washington University
4-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST, by George Washington University
favorite_border

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Feb. 4, 2021)—The George Washington University Program on Extremism has continued to update a project that is tracking individuals charged with crimes related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Feb. 4 analysis, 181 individuals have been charged in federal court. They are, on average, 40 years old and from 40 states and the District of Columbia. Cases have been brought against 158 men and 23 women. Based on available records, posts to individuals’ social media accounts were used as prosecutorial evidence in 85% of cases. An infographic on the charges is available here.

The new data shows that the number of new individuals who have been charged has leveled off from its peak last week, with only a few additional people arrested daily. "WIth the recent charges against Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members, we're seeing an increased focus by law enforcement on organized groups that targeted the Capitol that day,” Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the Program on Extremism, said.

The GW Program on Extremism provides analysis on issues related to violent and non-violent extremism, both abroad and in the United States. The researchers have produced reports on ISIS, as well as the rise of white supremacist groups. After a more detailed analysis of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the team hopes to provide specific recommendations that policymakers can use to combat such attacks in the future.

To find out more about the tracker and get the latest results, click here.

-GW-

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

George Washington University Program on Extremism

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Crime and Forensic Science Government/Law Terrorism U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Capitol Hill January 6 Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack Federal Court Federal Courts insurrection Oath Keepers proud boys George Washington University GW Program on Extremism
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5969
Released: 12-May-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Addressing Systemic Racism in Academia: Live Expert Panel for May 19, 5:30pm ET
 Newswise

Experts from the American Thoracic Society will discuss issues with systemic racism in academia as a follow-up to their session on this topic at the virtual 2021 ATS Annual Conference.

Comment
Released: 11-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT
De-escalation up to Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. can help
 Cornell University

Released: 11-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Utah Law Professor Amos Guiora, currently in Jerusalem, available to speak about significant spike in violence
 University of Utah

Released: 6-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Virtual Event Examines Impact and Evolution of the Role of America’s First Ladies
 American University

Prominent scholars, archivists, historians, former White House staff members and insiders gather to explore the fascinating lives and evolving roles of America’s First Ladies Symposium. The event is hosted by the White House Historical Association in partnership with American University's First Ladies Initiative.

Comment
Released: 5-May-2021 2:05 PM EDT
‘Who is guarding Facebook’s guardians?’ Lawmakers can step up oversight
 Cornell University

Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-vaccine-understanding-herd-immunity-vaccine-hesitancy
VIDEO
Released: 5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy
University of Michigan

Since the beginning of the pandemic, herd immunity has been portrayed as the holy grail to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 5-May-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Trump Facebook Decision/Social Media Expert Available
 Albany Law School

Comment
Released: 5-May-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New US COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Its Impact on Herd Immunity
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Released: 5-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Facebook Decides the Fate of Former Pres. Trump’s Account: American University Experts Available
 American University

Comment
Newswise: IU Kelley School expert available to discuss Facebook Oversight Board's decision on Trump's account
Released: 4-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT
IU Kelley School expert available to discuss Facebook Oversight Board's decision on Trump's account
 Indiana University

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5969

Politics Experts on Newswise

De-escalation up to Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. can help

...
2021-05-11 14:00:49

Utah Law Professor Amos Guiora, currently in Jerusalem, available to speak about significant spike in violence

...
2021-05-11 12:05:34

‘Who is guarding Facebook’s guardians?’ Lawmakers can step up oversight

...
2021-05-05 14:05:44

COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, herd immunity has been portrayed as the holy grail to overcome the COVID-...
2021-05-05 11:05:28

Trump Facebook Decision/Social Media Expert Available

...
2021-05-05 10:15:25

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New US COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Its Impact on Herd Immunity

...
2021-05-05 09:55:37

Facebook Decides the Fate of Former Pres. Trump’s Account: American University Experts Available

...
2021-05-05 09:45:10

IU Kelley School expert available to discuss Facebook Oversight Board's decision on Trump's account

...
2021-05-04 17:05:30

Despite refugee boost and family reunification, Biden has ‘long road to go’

...
2021-05-04 16:05:59

Biden rights the economic ship, but rough waters could loom in the distance

Vaccine distribution, stimulus checks and reopenings have helped to revitalize the economy in the face of the ...
2021-05-03 18:20:05

Water bill must be coupled with education campaigns to achieve faith in public water

...
2021-04-30 16:30:00

Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available

...
2021-04-28 16:05:46

Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days

...
2021-04-27 11:05:36

Despite losing a U.S. House seat, West Virginia can still wield congressional power

...
2021-04-27 10:25:55

Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department

...
2021-04-26 17:00:57

With Census data release, algorithms can offer fairer alternatives

...
2021-04-26 12:40:53

Child care policy expert available to comment on Biden's child care plan

...
2021-04-26 11:45:36

The George Washington University has experts who can talk about various topics related to President Biden's speech on April 28.

...
2021-04-23 12:45:54

Infrastructure expert available to address waterways, ports and ferry systems, roads and bridges, railways and buried infrastructure

...
2021-04-23 08:25:21

DC statehood represents ‘equal rights of citizenship,’ not politics

...
2021-04-22 13:55:33

Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss New U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions Target

...
2021-04-22 12:10:51

Biden Climate Pledge Advances ‘Faster, more Equitable Energy Transition’

...
2021-04-21 11:15:35

close
1.48117