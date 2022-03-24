Newswise — CHICAGO – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed into law Senate Bill 121, which authorizes certified anesthesiologist assistants (CAAs) to provide anesthesia care in Utah. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and the Utah Society of Anesthesiologists (USA) applaud this action, which now makes this highly qualified group available to Utah patients.

“This action allows patients to benefit from the high quality care CAAs already provide in 18 other jurisdictions,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “When hospitals, surgery centers, and related institutions use the physician-led Anesthesia Care Team (ACT) care model for their patients, they will be authorized to do so with CAAs.”

CAAs have served patients as members of the ACT for more than four decades. They are highly skilled anesthesia care providers who work with a physician anesthesiologist in a safety-focused team model. Qualified by graduate school level academic and clinical education, CAAs participate in the delivery and maintenance of anesthesia care and advanced patient monitoring techniques. Additionally, CAAs are recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Veterans Affairs system.

According to USA President Wes Mortensen, M.D., “Gov. Cox’s action will help Utah keep pace with the growing demand for anesthesia services, while ensuring patient safety.” Learn more about CAAs and their role on the ACT.

