Newswise — Amos Guiora, professor in the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, is available to comment on protests in Israel surrounding potential changes to the country’s judiciary. Guiora is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and comments on Israeli law and politics (as well as current events there).

He’s available to speak from Israel any time through Saturday March 11. He will be in Tel Aviv during major planned demonstrations both Thursday, March 9 and Saturday March 11. After that, he is available to speak from Utah any time.