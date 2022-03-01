What is Vladimir Putin thinking as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues? What can we take away from his country's decisions and performances in previous wars?

A group of professors from the University of Delaware provided answers to those questions and analysis of the war during a panel discussion on Feb. 28 called "Mauled By The Bear: Understanding the War in Ukraine."

The following experts were among those who took part in the discussion and are available for interviews:

- Stuart Kaufman, professor of political science and international relations, can discuss Vladimir Putin's motivations, the impact of sanctions imposed on Russia and how the war is going ("In short, bad for both sides"). Kaufman has a unique perspective as the former director for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council Staff.

- Daniel Green, associate professor of political science and international relations, can talk about the international politics of Ukraine, the global power picture and grand strategy, Russian domestic politics, Europe and Middle East dimensions and U.S. foreign policy implications.

- Holly Myers, assistant professor of Russian, can discuss the war as it relates to the Russian/Ukrainian/post-Soviet cultural context. She examines justifications for the Soviet-Afghan war and the Syrian Civil War in Kremlin statements and pro-Putin novels/films, as well as the counter-arguments or alternative perspectives represented by writers, filmmakers and others.