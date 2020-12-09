Breaking News
Expert Pitch

Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities

Cornell University
9-Dec-2020 1:30 PM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

President-elect Joseph Biden has selected Tom Vilsack to serve as Agriculture Secretary, which would return Vilsack to a role he held for eight years in the Obama administration.

Andrew Novaković is a Cornell University emeritus professor of agricultural economics and an agriculture and food policy expert. He says given the broad spectrum of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs and responsibilities, Tom Vilsack’s previous experience and intimate knowledge of USDA will allow him to hit the ground running.

Bio: https://dyson.cornell.edu/faculty-research/faculty/amn3/

Novaković says:

“In choosing Vilsack to reprise his role under President Obama, Joe Biden has turned to an old friend, with experience to hit the ground running. The fact that these two are not just familiar with one another but good friends means that the agriculture, food, and forestry interests which are at the heart of USDA’s responsibilities will have a strong voice in the inner circles of the incoming administration.

“A key marker for the new president is not only reaching out but embracing, involving and supporting women, people of color and the array of diversity that represents all of America. One might observe that Tom Vilsack himself does not embody that diversity, but I can say from personal experience that these are concerns that Vilsack shares deeply with the president-elect. 

“There are numerous and varied issues to challenge the new administration in general and USDA in particular. Reviewing the effectiveness of food assistance and child nutrition programs in the time of the pandemic will be an important early task, as we may be approaching the end of that tunnel but are far from emerging from it yet. The lack of reliable broad band access in rural America has been another element that has become especially evident during our adjustments to the pandemic. USDA has a role to play in that arena. Trade will also be a key issue. Stabilizing the labor supply for workers in agricultural and food industries and ensuring that they work in a safe environment will be another high priority. Less urgent but just as important is reviewing programs to better manage forests to deal with the rising threat of fires in the coming seasons. And, with a new growing season beginning shortly, it will be necessary to review the effects and effectiveness of programs to support agriculture, particular following a year of massive direct subsidies to farmers.

“Secretary Vilsack has a full plate but his intimate knowledge of USDA and familiarity with and to the long-serving career employees in leadership positions within USDA ensure that this agency will get off to a quick start.”

- 30 –

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Agriculture Food Science Government/Law Nutrition U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
USDA Tom Vilsack Agriculture Food Forestry Nutrition Policy

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5708
Released: 10-Dec-2020 12:40 PM EST
Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system
 Cornell University

Newswise: COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available
Released: 9-Dec-2020 6:05 PM EST
COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off double duty at battling against both the spread of COVID-19 and misinformation about it? For answers, we turned to Rebecca Rice, a UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs professor who specializes in crisis communication.

Comment
Released: 9-Dec-2020 1:30 PM EST
Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities
 Cornell University

Released: 9-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST
Presidential roundtable discussion: How do we restore science to policy making?
Society for Risk Analysis (SRA)

Restoring science in the White House is the topic of the presidential roundtable discussion at that the Society for Risk Analysis’ (SRA) Virtual Annual Meeting, on Thursday, December 17 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET.

Comment
Released: 8-Dec-2020 5:25 PM EST
FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States
 Florida State University

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harris will become the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States.Harris has a long political career, having served as district attorney of San Francisco, attorney general of California and a U.S. senator before this position.

Comment
Released: 8-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST
2020 New Jersey County Report Card from CAWP
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Mercer and Union counties lead New Jersey in an overall ranking of women's political representation based on an average of women's representation on local councils, mayoralties, and commissionerships (formerly freeholders), according to data compiled by the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

Comment
Released: 7-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST
Whether or Not They Used Federal Payroll Loans, Firms’ Value Increased
Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

A new National Bureau of Economics Research study examines some of the effects of the $659 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program, a central piece of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last March.

Comment
Released: 7-Dec-2020 12:30 PM EST
Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure
 Cornell University

Released: 7-Dec-2020 8:05 AM EST
Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.
 Middle Tennessee State University

Comment
Newswise: 250647_web.jpg
Released: 4-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST
For nationalistic regimes, similar COVID-19 policies are the sincerest form of flattery
 University of Texas at Arlington

Analysis from a University of Texas at Arlington assistant professor of public policy suggests that nationalistic governments around the globe are more likely to copy other nationalistic governments in responding to the current pandemic.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5708

Politics Experts on Newswise

Trump administration to gut U.S. asylum system

...
2020-12-10 12:40:45

COVID-19 Crisis Communication Expert Available

In a world where conspiracy theories and political polarization abound, how does one effectively pull off doub...
2020-12-09 18:05:41

Vilsack to ‘hit the ground running’ on USDA pandemic priorities

...
2020-12-09 13:30:06

FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harr...
2020-12-08 17:25:23

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

...
2020-12-07 12:30:00

Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.

...
2020-12-07 08:05:24

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

Biden administration vs. COVID-19: U-M experts can discuss

University of Michigan epidemiologists are available to discuss the challenges President-elect Joe Biden’s a...
2020-11-19 16:55:43

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden

...
2020-11-16 14:05:08

American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests

...
2020-11-13 18:05:53

Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win

...
2020-11-13 16:25:40

What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust an...
2020-11-13 14:55:08

Hong Kong resignations may end one country, two systems

...
2020-11-11 14:25:26

close
1.45813