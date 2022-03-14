What: Reporters and editors are invited to join a virtual media briefing that will focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. American University experts participating in the briefing will discuss a wide range of issues, including U.S. foreign policy, economic sanctions, NATO, European politics, and the impact of the war on domestic U.S. politics and international economies.
When: March 17, 2022, at 11 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Who: The media briefing will feature AU experts:
- Capri Cafaro, Executive-in-Residence at the School of Public Affairs
- Keith Darden, Associate Professor at the School of International Service
- Robert Hauswald, Associate Professor of Finance at the Kogod School of Business
- Eric Lohr, Professor and Chair of the Dept. of History, College of Arts and Sciences
- Garret Martin, Professorial Lecturer and the Co-Director of SIS’s Transatlantic Policy Center
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.