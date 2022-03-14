What: Reporters and editors are invited to join a virtual media briefing that will focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. American University experts participating in the briefing will discuss a wide range of issues, including U.S. foreign policy, economic sanctions, NATO, European politics, and the impact of the war on domestic U.S. politics and international economies.

When: March 17, 2022, at 11 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Who: The media briefing will feature AU experts:

Capri Cafaro, Executive-in-Residence at the School of Public Affairs

Keith Darden, Associate Professor at the School of International Service

Robert Hauswald, Associate Professor of Finance at the Kogod School of Business

Eric Lohr, Professor and Chair of the Dept. of History, College of Arts and Sciences

Garret Martin, Professorial Lecturer and the Co-Director of SIS’s Transatlantic Policy Center

Media RSVP: To join the media briefing, please REGISTER HERE.

