Expert Pitch
Washington University in St. Louis

WashU Expert: What is the 25th Amendment?

8-Jan-2021 2:55 PM EST, by Washington University in St. Louis
favorite_border

In light of the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building, many Democrats, and even some Republicans, have called for the use of the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to relieve President Trump of his duties.

What is that amendment and how does it work?

Greg Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Green Professor of Law and Constitutional law expert at Washington University in St. Louis, explains.

“The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, deals with various scenarios about presidential disability and succession. It includes provisions for the vice president to become president when the president dies or resigns; for a vice president who becomes president for any reason to appoint a new vice president with Senate approval; and for a president who becomes temporarily incapacitated to voluntarily give his power to the vice president until he recovers.

“The part of the 25th Amendment that everyone is talking about now is Section 4. The vice president, with the support of a majority of the president’s cabinet, may inform Congress that, in their judgment, the president has become unable to fulfill his duties. As soon as they do that, the vice president takes on the president’s duties.

“Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has never been used before. We don’t know much about how it would work, beyond what the text of the amendment says.”

“The 25th Amendment does not remove the president from office, like conviction after impeachment does. The president continues to hold office, but he loses his powers. However, the president may submit a declaration to Congress that he is able to fulfill his duties. At that point, the vice president and cabinet have four days to push back and maintain that the president can’t fulfill his duties.

“If they do so, then Congress has to decide the dispute within 21 days. If two-thirds of both houses of Congress vote that the president can’t fulfill his duties, then the vice president continues to hold the president’s powers. If Congress does not clear that threshold, then the president gets his powers back.

“Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has never been used before. We don’t know much about how it would work, beyond what the text of the amendment says.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Constitution 25th amendment
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6046
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 26-Jul-2021 12:15 AM EDT Released to reporters: 22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 26-Jul-2021 12:15 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 21-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
CDC Immigration Order Lifted for Children, Should Expand for Adults
 Cornell University

Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Small-Scale Worker Resistance Impacts Food Delivery Economy in China
 Cornell University

Research from Cornell University has revealed a new form of bargaining power among Chinese platform-based food delivery workers, who conduct invisible mini-strikes by logging out of apps and airing grievances over.
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Johns Hopkins University

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University

Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Patients in Michigan Gain Increased Access to Affordable, Quality Anesthesia Care
 American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Michigan patients now have increased access to safe, affordable care with the signing of HB 4359 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The law removes supervision requirements for nurse anesthetists and grants them the authority to collaboratively participate in a patient-centered healthcare team.

Released: 13-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
US citizen migrant children in Mexico lacking adequate health insurance
 University of Houston

While attending a conference at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City several years ago, Sharon Borja was struck by the story of a young man who, as a child, joined his parents repatriating to their native country of Mexico.

Comment
Newswise: California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
Released: 13-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
 Humboldt State University

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature have agreed on a new state budget with a historic $458 million investment in Humboldt State University’s effort to become Northern California’s first polytechnic institution.

Comment
Newswise: Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
 PLOS

Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6046

Politics Experts on Newswise

CDC immigration order lifted for children, should expand for adults

...
2021-07-21 16:35:37

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

close
2.20511